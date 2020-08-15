e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old booked for rape

25-year-old booked for rape

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:02 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Gorai police on Wednesday booked a 25-year-old electrician for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old house help.

The case was registered after the police received a written complaint that the suspect has been assaulting her since 2015 under the pretext of marrying her.

According to the woman, she is eight months pregnant and the accused refused to marry her, after which she decided to file a complaint against him. A police officer said no arrest has been, made and they are probing the case. The woman in her statement said that they met on social media and then became friends.

The accused later promised that he will marry her, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. In the first week of August when the woman was eight months pregnant, the accused refused to marry her. She then approached the police.

An officer from Gorai police station said, “We have booked accused under section 376 (2) (N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and shall also be liable to fine) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code.”

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In