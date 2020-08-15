25-year-old booked for rape

mumbai

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:02 IST

Gorai police on Wednesday booked a 25-year-old electrician for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old house help.

The case was registered after the police received a written complaint that the suspect has been assaulting her since 2015 under the pretext of marrying her.

According to the woman, she is eight months pregnant and the accused refused to marry her, after which she decided to file a complaint against him. A police officer said no arrest has been, made and they are probing the case. The woman in her statement said that they met on social media and then became friends.

The accused later promised that he will marry her, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. In the first week of August when the woman was eight months pregnant, the accused refused to marry her. She then approached the police.

An officer from Gorai police station said, “We have booked accused under section 376 (2) (N) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and shall also be liable to fine) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code.”