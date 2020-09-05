e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 25-year-old booked for stalking, molesting minor in Mumbai

25-year-old booked for stalking, molesting minor in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The MHB police on Thursday booked a 25-year-old for allegedly stalking and molesting a 14-year-old girl. The accused also threatened her to kidnap if she refused his proposal.

According to the police, the accused and the survivor stay in the same society. On August 1 he accosted her in an isolated lane and again proposed her.

Survivor told police that since January, 2020, the accused stalked her and proposed on many occasions. She had refused each time. On August 1, at around 11pm she was going home that when he followed her and proposed her again.

According to the minor, he threatened to kidnap her if she did not accept his proposal, following which she decided to lodge a complaint against him.

An officer from MHB police station said, “On the basis of her complaint a first information report (FIR) under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354-d (stalking) , 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.”

