25-yr-old CA jumps off sea link; body found at Bandra

A 25-year-old chartered accountant committed suicide at the Bandra-Worli sea link on Friday afternoon. Mumbai police along with the fire department and the Indian Coast Guard found his body after a seven-hour search, near Bandra Bandstand.

According to Worli police officials, the chartered accountant had come to Bandra for work and had taken a cab from Mehboob Studios to go to Mulund. “He then asked the driver to take his cab via the sea link. When he reached the sea link, he asked the driver to turn his cab back towards Bandra,” said a police officer. While on the way to Bandra, the chartered accountant told the driver he’d had a minor heart attack and asked the driver to stop. When the driver did so, the chartered accountant got out and committed suicide, said an officer.

The scared taxi driver fled, but a passing motorist saw the incident and informed the police control room.

Using CCTV camera footage, Worli Police traced the taxi driver and found the bag, with the chartered accountant’s identity cards and personal effects, that had been left in the taxi. The police said they have informed the deceased’s family.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 00:33 IST