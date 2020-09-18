26 lakh contacts of Covid-19 patients traced in city so far, says Mumbai civic body

mumbai

To control the spread of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has traced over 26 lakh high- and low-risk contacts of positive cases in the past six months, since the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the city on March 11.

As of Thursday, the number of cases reported in the city was 178,385 and deaths 8,323. The cases are expected to touch the 2-lakh mark in the coming days. According to BMC, of the total cases detected in six months, 70% are index cases, indicating they came in contact with an infected person.

High-risk contacts are immediate family members or people with whom the patient lives. They are also those who have interacted or been together with the patient for over 15 minutes in a closed environment. Low-risk contacts are those who come in contact for less than 15 minutes. This includes neighbours of the patient, shopkeepers or vendors the patient visited before testing positive.

As of September 15, BMC had traced 26.27 lakh close contacts, of which 9.85 lakh were high-risk and 16.41 lakh were low-risk. Over 22.92 lakh citizens have been quarantined in the past six months and over 3.32 lakh citizens are currently in home quarantine.

BMC says maximum contact-tracing took place in the past three months. By June 9, the civic body had traced around nine lakh close contacts that went up to 15 lakh in the first week of July, followed by 21 lakh in mid-August and crossing 26 lakh mid-September.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer of BMC, said, “Our tracing has increased in the past three months owing to several drives and programmes launched to aggressively trace maximum citizens. Due to this, our ratio of close contacts being traced behind every positive case has also increased. Tracing aggressively has helped control the number of cases.”

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC, said, “Contact tracing has been an important tool that helped us control the spread, and around 70% of the cases are index cases, which means they are close contacts of someone who tested positive earlier. We are constantly tracing close contacts of those testing positive. Citizens should also take all precautions, including maintaining hand and general hygiene, wearing mask and social distancing.”

On an average, the ratio of close contacts being quarantined behind every positive case is between 1:2 and 1:12 in different wards. The ratio of close contacts being quarantined is 1:12 at M West ward of BMC covering Chembur. While on the other hand, the ratio of close contacts being quarantined in slums is 1:13, on an average, but in areas like Kurla, Colaba, Churchgate, Worli, the ratio is between 1:16 and 1:20, data reveals.

Meanwhile, BMC has also conducted screening of over 10 lakh senior citizens in the past six months. In the next two months, the civic body also plans to cover over 40 lakh households, as part of the state government’s initiative, My Family, My Responsibility, to educate citizens on how to live with Covid-19.

Overall, 9.50 lakh tests have been conducted and positivity rate is 18.26%.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant, said, “Contact-tracing becomes very important when it comes to detection of new cases. However, there needs to be an upgrade in the definition of high- or low-risk contacts, with the unlocking. The type of contact will change and vary in unlocked city when compared with the lockdown period.”