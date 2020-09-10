27 persons booked for trying to usurp Mumbai civic body land using fake documents

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020

Following a complaint from officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H-East ward, 27 people, including developer and main proprietor, secretary and treasurer of a housing society, have been booked for allegedly forging documents to get flats and shops on BMC’s land. Shashikant Bhandari, senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We have registered a first information report (FIR) and are investigating the case. We haven’t arrested anybody yet.”

After receiving a complaint in February about people allegedly using forged documents to get property on BMC’s land at Ganpatram Dayma Marg in Bandra (East), Nirmal Nagar police conducted an inquiry. The allegations were found to be true, following which the police informed BMC.

On August 31, based on a complaint by BMC, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

BMC officials in the complaint said, “In 2004, residents of the plot of land in question formed an organisation named ‘Om Sai Sanstha’ to redevelop their houses and shops. In 2010, they came in contact with Saranga Estate Pvt Ltd to redevelop the plot, for which 42 of the total 48 residents submitted their documents.”

“While examining the documents, BMC found 10 Gumasta licences and nine ration cards were fake, 11 people did not have any room on that plot, and eight persons had submitted documents having two different addresses. During initial inquiry, they have found Likhmaprasad Badgujar, main proprietor; Lalchand Gupta, secretary; Rajesh Tripathi, treasurer; Yogesh Gupta of Saranga Developers Pvt Ltd; and 27 others had planned and submitted fake documents to BMC to build houses and shops on BMC’s plot,” read the BMC complaint.