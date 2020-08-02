e-paper
27-year-old man stabbed over garbage dispute by neighbour in Mumbai

27-year-old man stabbed over garbage dispute by neighbour in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:31 IST
A 27-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by his neighbour on Saturday in Andheri, for keeping garbage outside the accused’s flat. The victim was rushed to Cooper Hospital and is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU). DN Nagar police booked the accused under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempt to murder, and arrested him on Sunday morning.

The arrested accused Samran Suleman Baloch alias Sahil, 23, and the victim Salman Salim Makrani live in the United Co-operative Society in DN Nagar, Andheri (West).

According to police, a heated argument had occurred between Baloch and Makrani’s father on July 30 over a trash bin that was kept outside the former’s flat. Makrani’s relative Naved was also present, and on his intervention, the matter was resolved. However, on August 1, around 10pm, while Makrani and his relative Naved were standing in the passage area, Baloch came and started abusing Makrani, and an argument ensued.

“In a fit of rage, Baloch got a knife and stabbed Makrani twice in the abdomen,” said a police officer. The accused then fled from the spot. Neighbours rushed him to Cooper Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. The incident was reported to DN Nagar police station, and a team visited the crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Baloch, and he was arrested on August 2.

