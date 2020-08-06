28% decline in home quarantine cases as Mumbai’s Covid-19 curve flattens

mumbai

Aug 06, 2020

The number of individuals in home quarantine has declined by 28% in the last one month as the Covid-19 curve continues to flatten in Mumbai. Similarly, the number of those in institutional quarantine has decreased by 62% during the same period.

Now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed ward officers to close down vacant Covid care centres (CCC) as more than 90% are lying vacant.

On July 4, 246,870 people were kept under home quarantine in Mumbai. This number decreased to 178,740 on August 4. During this period, 12,374 people were quarantined at private institutions like lodges, schools, colleges and hotels, among other facilities. By August 4, the number decreased to 4,674, as per data provided by BMC.

Currently, with more cases of Covid-19 being reported from residential buildings, the civic body is focusing on quarantining people at home. “Earlier, we were getting infected cases from slums, and we had to isolate them at other places. Thus, we rented out hundreds of vacant places to keep them under institutional quarantine. But now, with the recovery in slums, the load on CCCs has decreased,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Till June, almost 60% of the beds under CCC-1 and CCC-2 facilities were occupied by high-risk contacts, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. But now, almost 92% of the beds are lying vacant in all the wards.

Cumulatively, BMC has 72,656 beds in CCC facilities. Of this, only 6,065 beds are currently occupied. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of Nair Dental Hospital and in-charge of the jumbo centre at NESCO, Goregaon, said, “Due to overcrowding at slums, we didn’t have any option but to quarantine all the high-risk people along with the contacts of the infected people, in separate facilities. But now, as patients from residential buildings have enough space to maintain social distance from family members, we are allowing them to remain isolated at home.”

BMC has instructed ward officers to hand over the vacant CCC facilities to their respective owners. “We will keep a certain number of beds in each ward as a precaution,” said Kakani.