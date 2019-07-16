29 arrested for visiting prohibited Pandavkada falls in Navi Mumbai

Kharghar police on Sunday arrested 29 people for allegedly entering Pandavkada waterfall, where entry is prohibited during the monsoon.

This is the first time the police have taken action against revellers at the waterfall this year. The forest department and the police have banned entry to the waterfall for safety of visitors, and put up warning signs, despite which people have been visiting the place since the onset of monsoon.

Sub-inspector Ajit Kamble, said, “On Sunday, our team picked up 29 people who were at the waterfall. They were in the 20-30 age group and were from Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.” The visitors were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and later released on bail. “We will file a charge sheet on July 19. Arrest warrant will be issued if any of them fail to come to the court,” said senior inspector Pradeep Tidar. According to the police, 19 people have drowned at the waterfall since 2011.

