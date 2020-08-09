e-paper
3 arrested in Mumbai suburb Mankhurd for kidnapping, raping minor

According to the police, at around 11 am when the survivor was walking on the Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road, a silver coloured WagonR car intercepted her and the occupants forcefully grabbed her, pulled her inside and drove off.

mumbai Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Police said the survivor shared her ordeal with her aunt and then they filed a complaint.
Police said the survivor shared her ordeal with her aunt and then they filed a complaint.
         

The Mankhurd police on Saturday arrested three persons accused of gang raping a minor. The accused kidnapped and allegedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old survivor in a moving vehicle on July 29. The complaint was filed at Mankhurd police station after the survivor narrated her ordeal to her aunt.

According to the police, at around 11 am when the survivor was walking on the Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road, a silver coloured WagonR car intercepted her and the occupants forcefully grabbed her, pulled her inside and drove off.

In her statement, the survivor told the police that when she started struggling to get out of the car, the accused overpowered her and kept on driving. They touched her inappropriately and threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to oppose them.

The accused then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the moving car and later dropped her near the highway. Before letting her go, they warned her against disclosing the incident to anyone and also threatened her that if she did, they would kill her.

Prakash Chougule senior inspector from Mankhurd police said, “The survivor shared her ordeal with her aunt and then they filed a complaint. Following her complaint, we registered the first information report and arrested three accused.”

“The survivor and accused are not known to each other. We are investigating the case thoroughly,” Chougule added. Two of the arrested accused are 25-year-olds and the third one is a 24-year-old.

Police booked the accused under various sections of the IPC and POCSO.

