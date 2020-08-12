3 cops succumb to Covid, Maharashtra Police toll hits 121

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:39 IST

Three personnel from the Maharashtra Police force have died in the last 24-hours due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 121. Additionally, 294 new cases were reported among policemen on Tuesday.

Head constable Balnath Dagadu Ghoderao, 57, attached to RAK Marg police station in Sewri, succumbed on Tuesday. Viresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police (central region), said that he was admitted to Kasturba Hospital after showing symptoms of high fever and breathlessness. His test later detected came positive for Covid.

“During treatment, he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday morning. He did not have any comorbidities,” said Prabhu. A Chembur resident, Ghoderao was on leave as he was exempted from duty due to his age. However, he used to report for duty once a week. His family members have not contracted the disease.

His death has brought the death toll in the Mumbai Police to 58.

In the second fatality case, 48-year-old Anand Gajanand Gosavi, a head constable attached to Rehmatpur police station in Satara succumbed to the virus. Gosavi was undergoing treatment at Satara Civil Hospital when he died.

In the third case, 37-year-old police naik Gopal Vitthal Bhoje died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. Attached to Chalisgaon police station in Jalgaon, Bhoje was admitted to Godavari Hospital after he tested positive for Covid.

According to police, 18 personnel died in the first 11 days of August; 1,826 personnel got infected during this period, and 1,653 have recovered.

At present, the state police’s total count of Covid-infected policemen is 11,392, of which 9,187 have recovered. Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order) said that only 2,084 patients are active as most of the infected have recovered.