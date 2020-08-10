3 kidnap, rape 15-year-old in moving car, held

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:23 IST

Mankhurd police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a moving car on July 29.

According to the police, the girl was walking on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road around 11am, when a silver-coloured car intercepted her and the occupants inside it pulled her inside and drove off.

In her statement, the survivor told the police that though she attempted to get out of the car, the accused overpowered her and kept driving. When they reached somewhere between Chembur and Wadala, the accused touched her inappropriately and threatened her with dire consequences if she opposed their act.

They then gang raped her in the moving car and dropped her near the Eastern Express Highway. Before letting her go, they threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Senior police inspector Prakash Chougule, from Mankhurd police station, said, “The survivor went home and shared the incident with her aunt, after which they approached us to file a complaint. We then registered a first information report and conducted the investigations. The survivor and accused are not known to each other. Based on technical intelligence, the three accused were arrested from Mankhurd.

Two of the accused are aged 25, while the third one is 24 years old.

The police charged the trio under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376 (D) (gang rape), 376 (3) (commits rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012.