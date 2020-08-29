3 Mumbai colleges yet to refund ₹2.5 crore to students: RTI

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:29 IST

A right to information (RTI) request filed by a Maharashtra-based student organisation has revealed that several city colleges are yet to reimburse refundable deposits to students who graduated between 2006 and 2017. According to information revealed by the RTI, three colleges are yet to refund almost Rs2.5 crore collectively to their students.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) released the RTI findings on Thursday, which show that Jai Hind, Mithibai and GN Khalsa colleges have reimbursed only a part of the refundable deposit.

College heads, however, said that no student has ever been denied the refundable deposit. As per university rules, said principals, such deposits can be secured by students within a time limit, and beyond that, the money can be converted into a student welfare fund for the current students of the institute.

“We are a charitable trust and have to show our ledger books to the charity commissioner every year; we can’t afford to not follow the rules. Not only have students not claimed the money within the stipulated time frame, but in many cases, our students have refused to claim the money and asked us to use the fund for the benefit of students in the college,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College. He added that never has there been a case of a student seeking refund of deposits being denied the same.

As per documents shared by ASA, Jai Hind College has collected over Rs53 lakh in refundable deposit and has reimbursed Rs12.50 lakh over the years. Similarly, Matunga’s GN Khalsa College has collected over Rs1.39 crore between 2006 and 2017, and reimbursed around Rs22.6 lakh, while Vile Parle’s Mithibai College has collected Rs1.32 crore and refunded around Rs22.8 lakh to students.

“Crores of rupees have not been refunded over the years by these colleges, and we can only imagine what the status is of other affiliated colleges of the University of Mumbai. We have demanded that the state government look into this matter immediately,” said a spokesperson for ASA.

Principals of GN Khalsa and Mithibai College were unreachable for comment, despite several messages and calls by HT.