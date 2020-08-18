30-year-old man held for builder’s murder

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:49 IST

Juhu police on Tuesday arrested 30-year-old Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu for the murder of 55-year-old real estate developer and chairman of Al Sofi group, Abdul Munaf Shaikh on Monday morning.

Shaikh, a resident of Saifi House in Andheri, West, was walking towards the mosque at around 6am on Monday morning when an unknown person wearing a cap attacked the builder from behind, slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times with a chopper.

According to Juhu police officers, Sonu was unhappy that his father had sold a plot measuring three acres at Junaid Nagar in Andheri to Shaikh. Sonu was unhappy because he believed that his father had sold the plot at a cheaper rate. He had also threatened the victim on many occasions.

Sonu also had gone ahead and encroached a small portion of the plot and built a shop on the land Shaikh had purchased. However, in 2019, Shaikh demolished the shop after he decided to develop the plot, said an officer.

But since then Shaikh has been receiving threats from Sonu. In October 2019, the victim had filed a written complaint and marked his copy to the state home minister, Mumbai police commissioner and the joint commissioner of police (crime) stating that he faced a threat to his life and that people were stalking him.

The complaint was passed on to DN Nagar police station for enquiry but an FIR was not registered. Later, Shaikh in another letter dated January 7, 2020, again wrote asking for an FIR to be registered and for necessary action to be taken.

The letter was written by him in January, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, states, “A few criminals from our area including Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh also known as Sonu has hatched a conspiracy to kill me during my walk for early morning prayers to the nearby mosque. He (Sonu) had further informed me that the said goons had waited for me, armed with weapons, on a few occasions to attack me.”

The letter goes on to state, “The said goons were learnt to have previous criminal cases at DN Nagar, Versova, Amboli and Juhu police station. Last year, they had even thrown firearms into a nullah at Juhu Galli, when DN Nagar police team had visited their house.”

Parmeshwar Ganme, senior inspector from DN Nagar police station confirmed that they had received a letter in October 2019 from the victim. “We inquired into the case, but we did not find anything at that time,” said Ganme.

Police sources said that both Sonu and the victim were called to the police station and the matter was sorted out. But on Monday morning, Shaikh was murdered.

Police officers said that Sonu had contracted the person who attacked Shaikh. Soon after the attack, the assailant went to his friend’s place, changed his clothes and is now on the run. Juhu police officers have recovered the blood-stained clothes from the house.