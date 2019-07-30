32-year-old killed during birthday party, six arrested in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:26 IST

The Pant Nagar police on Monday arrested six people for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man during his birthday celebration in Ghatkopar (East) on Sunday night. The main accused in the case is absconding.

According to the Pant Nagar police, the main accused, Babu Kende, and the victim, Nitesh alias Bunty Sawant, had gotten into a dispute over parking space a few days ago.

“Sawant and his friends had gathered near his house on Sunday night to celebrate his birthday. They were consuming alcohol after cutting the birthday cake,” said Pratap Bhosale, police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Around 9.25pm, the accused stormed the area and began attacking Sawant with glass bottles. His friends informed the police and then rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

”According to witnesses, a petty dispute broke between Sawant and Kende five days ago, while the latter was parking his two-wheeler. Kende then decided to take revenge on Sawant with the help of his friends,” said Bhosale.

The six accused have been identified as Sanket Kharat,26, Rohan Nikam,29, Mahesh Shivalkar,29, Kamlesh Movale,20, Prasad Gapat,22 and Yash Ichale,19.

