e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 34 of 72 schools used as Covid-19 centres returned to BMC education department

34 of 72 schools used as Covid-19 centres returned to BMC education department

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:56 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has handed over almost half the civic schools that were being used as Covid-19 quarantine centres back to the education department.

With a gradual decline in cases, 34 of the 72 schools that were converted into quarantine centres have now been handed over to be used as schools, according to data shared by BMC’s education department.

In P North ward (Malad), all 10 civic schools that were used as quarantine centres have been returned to the education department. The civic body has begun work on sanitising and cleaning the structures to ensure they can be ready for use when physical schools resume.

“As schools are being returned, they are being cleaned and sanitised. Care is being taken to ensure that they are safe for use in the coming days,” said an official from the BMC education department.

Work of sanitising 15 schools has already begun, while the civic body is in the process of starting the process for the remaining institutions.

In April, BMC issued guidelines for using schools run by the civic corporation as quarantine and isolation centres. In a circular issued the same month, teachers employed with BMC schools were also asked to work in these centres, in an administrative capacity.

While the state government is yet to decide on a revised timeline for reopening schools (after it failed to open them in July as per the earlier plan), the Central government’s guidelines have tentatively scheduled it for September. Meanwhile, schools across the state are conducting online sessions for students. In BMC schools, however, 25% of students have still not been able to connect online due to unavailability of phones, migration, etc.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In