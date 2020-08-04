341 Palghar fishing boats stranded at mid-sea; fisheries department mulls calling in coast guard for help

mumbai

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:52 IST

Around 341 fishing trawlers from Palghar and neighbouring Thane district have been stranded at mid-sea, 45 to 55 nautical miles (1 nautical mile equals 1.8km) from the nearest coast, due to the torrential downpour on Tuesday. On August 1, 37 fishing trawlers had left from the coasts of Vasai, Arnala, and Naigaon; 238 from Satpati, Murbhe, Nawapur, and Dandi, and 60 from Uttan coast. They have not returned yet.

“We have informed the respective fish workers’ societies to maintain contact with the fishermen stranded at sea and told them to return to base. We may also contact the coast guard, Dahanu to join in the search and rescue operations if needed,” said Ajinkya Patil, assistant commissioner, fisheries, Palghar.

Fishing resumed on Narali Purnima on August 3, after the monsoon-season ban was lifted by the fisheries department. Heavy rain showers are expected to continue along the Maharashtra-Goa belt till August 7, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Trawler avoids mid-sea collision with cargo ship

On Tuesday morning, fishing trawler – Morya – piloted by Suraj Chowdhary of Satpati, Palghar, with 14 khalasis (fish labourers) on board, was returning to base amid heavy rainfall and winds, when it has a near collision with an unidentified cargo vessel. The ship was around 100 feet away from the trawler when the captain blew the horn, and Chowdhary veered the trawler to avoid a collision. Chowdhary informed a member of a fish worker welfare co-operative society at Satpati about the near-collision via the boat’s wireless system.