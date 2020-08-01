37-year-old gambling business owner shot dead in Kalyan

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:07 IST

A 37-year-old man was allegedly shot at by unidentified men in Mumbai’s Kalyan on Friday night, police said. The man suffered bullet injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

Jignesh Thakkar alias Munna Bhai had been running a lottery business since the past few years. He owned the Nilam club in Kalyan West.

According to Mahatma Phule Police, the unidentified men fired four bullets at Thakkar near his work place late on Friday night. He was hit by two of them and collapsed on the spot.

“We are yet to identify the accused and reason behind the murder. We have registered the case and investigating the matter,” a police official said.