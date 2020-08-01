e-paper
37-year-old gambling business owner shot dead in Kalyan

According to Mahatma Phule Police, the unidentified men fired four bullets at Thakkar near his work place late on Friday night. He was hit by two of them and collapsed on the spot.

Aug 01, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The police is yet to identify the reason behind the murder.
The police is yet to identify the reason behind the murder. (Shutterstock Image)
         

Jignesh Thakkar alias Munna Bhai had been running a lottery business since the past few years. He owned the Nilam club in Kalyan West.

“We are yet to identify the accused and reason behind the murder. We have registered the case and investigating the matter,” a police official said.

