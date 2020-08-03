e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 38 including four women arrested for gambling

38 including four women arrested for gambling

mumbai Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai police busted a gambling den in Vikhroli (East) area on Monday and arrested 38 people including four women and seized cash ₹3.62 lakh from them. The arrested people are from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan area.

Deputy Commissioner of police Prashant Kadam said, “The raid was conducted on the specific information that the gambling is running in ground plus one structure in Tagore Nagar area in Vikroli (east)”. A police team was formed from the DCP squad and they conducted raids and found people gambling cards and were not following social distancing. During check we found 27 people and four women came from outside like Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan while others are owner, manager and staff members, said Kadam.

The suspects were taken into custody and police have been conducting panchnama. The FIR will register against them under the charges of gambling act, violating lockdown norms and for maintaining social distancing, said Kadam.

