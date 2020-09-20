4 held in connection with murder at Morbe dam near Panvel

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:04 IST

Two days after the body of a woman was found in a dam at Morbe village of Panvel, Panvel Taluka police have arrested four accused in connection with her murder.

On September 16, a decomposed body of a woman was found at Morbe dam. “The body was completely decomposed and the face was beyond recognition. There was no missing person’s complaint registered anywhere. With the help of the bangles she was wearing and a tattoo on her hand, she was identified as a 27-year-old woman from Akurli who stayed with her seven-year-old daughter,” senior police inspector Ashok Rajput from Panvel Taluka police station said.

On investigation, it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Shashikant Patil (32) from Koproli village. “We found that from the day the body was found in the dam, the accused had fled the village,” Rajput said. With the help of technical evidence, three accused were nabbed from a hotel in Satara while the fourth accused was later arrested from Panvel.

Apart from Patil, the other arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Thakur (23), Akshay Panchal (25) and Nilesh Phadke (29).

An year ago, the deceased had lent Rs 2 lakh to Patil, which he had not returned. The lady had now started asking the money back, leading to many fights between them. “The deceased had abused Patil, irking irked him and he wanted to take revenge. Hence, he got his friends into confidence by offering alcohol and planned to kill her,” Rajput said.

On September 9, Patil, Thakur and Panchal went to her residence and asked her to get into Patil’s car. Since she knew them, she got into the car and then they slit her throat with a knife. The trio then undressed her and tied the whole body with an iron wire and rope. The body was then tied into a 48kg weighing cement block and drowned into the dam.

According to the police, the accused thought that the fishes might eat the body and hence undressed her. The fourth accused, Panchal, had helped the accused to flee the village and was arrested later from Panvel.

The daughter of the deceased was also with the accused. The accused ran away with the victim’s daughter after the murder.

“ All the accused have been kept in police custody till September 25,” Rajput said.