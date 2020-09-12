e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 40-year-old stabs brother over property dispute in Mumbai, surrenders

40-year-old stabs brother over property dispute in Mumbai, surrenders

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:37 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

A 40-year-old man stabbed his younger brother with a knife over a property dispute and later surrendered himself before Andheri police. The incident took place around 10am on Thursday when Andheri police received a call stating that a person was lying in a pool of blood.

While a police team was sent to the spot at Telligalli in Andheri (East), the accused, Tanaji Dongre, walked into Andheri police station and confessed to the crime.

The police team took Sandeep Dongre, 37, to Cooper Hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Sandeep’s wife Nikita has lodged a complaint against Dongre.

Dongre told police that the dispute was over a room at Sai Wadi in Telligalli which belonged to their father. Sandeep was living with his wife in the house, where both the brothers had equal share.

“Sandeep had told Tanaji (Dongre) that he would pay half the money of the total value of the house. But Sandeep used to ask for more time whenever Tanaji asked for money,” said a police officer. Dongre said he was in need of money and when Sandeep again gave excuses, he got angry and stabbed him.

He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

