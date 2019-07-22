42-year-old arrested for sodomising man in Mumbai’s Andheri

Amboli police have arrested a 42-year-old man and are looking for his associate for allegedly forcefully performing unnatural sex on a 37-year-old manager of an Andheri-based advertisement firm.

The police said the complainant met the two accused in a bar in Andheri. “They took the complainant to their flat in a nearby building under the pretext of getting another drink. The complainant said they gave him a cigarette after which he felt heavily inebriated. Taking advantage of this, the two forcefully performed unnatural sex on him,” said Bharat Gaikwad, senior inspector of Amboli police station. After the victim left the flat, he narrated his ordeal to his friend, who told him to approach the police.

“Medical examination of the victim primary facie showed sexual assault on him,” he said.

While one of the accused was arrested on Saturday, the other is still wanted.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:33 IST