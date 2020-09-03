424 Maharashtra policemen contract Covid-19 in 24 hours, highest recorded spike

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:44 IST

Maharashtra Police, which has been at the forefront in battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country’s worst-affected state as far as the viral outbreak is concerned, has reported 424 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike in the state police department since the lockdown restrictions were imposed from end-March in a bid to contain the spread of the contagion.

Earlier on August 24, 351 Maharashtra Police personnel had tested Covid-19 positive.

“So far, 16,015 Maharashtra Police personnel, including 1,736 officers, has been found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Fortunately, 13,014 police personnel has recovered from their viral infection and many have already resumed their duties,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra Police.

The Covid-19-related death toll among Maharashtra Police personnel has risen to 163, including five fresh fatalities between Monday and Wednesday. So far, 15 police officers have died of Covid-19.

Wardha, Nanded, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur Rural and Thane City police authorities reported a death each due to the viral infection.

In Wardha, Vilas S Balpandey (46), a head constable, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was posted at Dahigaon police station and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Sevagram on August 27 after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

Karbhari Rambhau Khade (52), a head constable posted at Mumbra police station in Thane city, also died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Saffire Hospital. He had tested Covid-19 positive on August 23.

Balaji Tukaram Denge, a head constable, died of the contagion in Nanded district on Tuesday. He was posted at the district police headquarters in Denge and was being treated at the government-run hospital in Wajirabad.

Ganesh Shankarrao Surpam (47), a head constable, died at Nagpur Medical College & Hospital, where he was admitted since August 26 after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

While Suresh Shona Mhatre, an assistant sub-inspector posted at Kalamboli police station, died at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai. He was undergoing treatment since August 20.

So far, Mumbai Police has reported over 4,800 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths because of the viral infection -- the highest in the state police department.

An internal study conducted by the state police department has found that most of the deceased police personnel were aged above 50 years and had comorbidities such as blood pressure and diabetes.

