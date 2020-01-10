494% rise in green offences: NCRB

mumbai

For the first time, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiled city-wise environmental crime data. Environment-related offences in the state increased by 494% between 2016 and 2018, going from 170 cases in 2016 to 1,010 cases in 2018. However, authorities and environmentalists said this was an underestimate.

According to NCRB’s report, Mumbai and Maharashtra saw 10 and 45 cases recorded under the Environment Protection Act (EPA), 1986, respectively, which are the highest in the country. Most of these were related to tree-felling, mangrove cutting, coastal regulation zone (CRZ) violations, debris dumping in eco-sensitive zones, illegal quarrying and hill cutting. Offences related to air and water pollution were also recorded.

“The majority of environmental offences in Mumbai were related to mangrove destruction cases on government or private mangrove forests, which don’t fall under the jurisdiction of the forest department,” said Satyanarayan Bajaj, deputy collector, Mumbai suburban. The Mumbai suburban district level committee for coastal regulation zone and mangrove violations alone recorded 286 cases in 2018 under EPA. Also, the data for seizures and cases booked following the plastic ban in 2018 in Maharashtra have not been tabulated yet, said environmentalists.

“Public awareness and media attention towards environment issues has witnessed a tremendous rise while planning authorities are also attending complaints regularly and following up on them. The environment department is keen to ensure highest level environmental protection across Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Sandanshiv, undersecretary (environment department).

Overall, Mumbai recorded 96 environment-related offences in 2018 with maximum cases (79) under the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, which were clubbed with environmental crimes. Five cases were recorded under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and one case violating forest laws.

“From illicit tree felling cases to violations by industries to record number of CRZ and mangrove violations, Mumbai witnesses an average of 250 EPA violations every year, and many more cases under other environmental and forest acts. MPCB and other departments through their lackadascial attitude have failed to live up to their mandate,” said Debi Goenka, member of the suburban district level committee.