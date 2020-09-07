e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 52-year-old molests minor in Mumbai, arrested

52-year-old molests minor in Mumbai, arrested

mumbai Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:16 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The Mankhurd police on Saturday arrested a 52-year-old scrap dealer for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 5-year-old girl. According to the police, incident took place on September 4 at around 7pm when the survivor was playing outside her house.

The survivor’s mother in her statement, said, “My daughter was playing when someone kidnapped her. We found her after an hour. She later said narrated the ordeal and pointed towards her uncle.”

An officer from Mankhurd police station said, “The family later caught him and brought him to police station. While questioning he confessed his crime.”

Police booked the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) , 354D (stalking) 366A (procuration of minor girl) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

