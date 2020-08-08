e-paper
60-year-old hit by car at Andheri, dies

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:04 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 60-year-old man died after he was knocked down by a speeding car while crossing a road near Chakala in Andheri (East) on Thursday afternoon. The victim, Palanivel Tondmar, was a resident of Kanakia Wall Street on Andheri-Kurla Road. The police arrested the driver of the car, 27-year-old Amol Bhalekar.

“The incident took place around 1.30 near Saroj printing press when Bhalekar’s car hit Tondmar, when the latter was trying to cross the road,” an officer from MIDC police station said.

Some police personnel, who were near the area, rushed Tondmar to Cooper Hospital, but he was declared dead before arrival. Bhalekar was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and other offences. “He was produced before court and released on bail,” the officer said.

