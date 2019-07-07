61 killed in drink driving mishaps in Mumbai since 2014, reveals RTI data

Since 2014, 61 people have been killed and more than 200 seriously injured in drink driving accidents in Mumbai till May this year, according to a response obtained from the Mumbai traffic police to an RTI query. At least 154 people suffered minor injuries in the accidents.

Replying to another RTI query on what was being done to curb drink driving, the Mumbai traffic police replied four steps have been taken. First, each of the 34 traffic divisions are conducting drives on a daily basis. Secondly, they are making school and college students aware of driving rules and the consequences of rash driving. Third is sensitization of motorists and the last, installation of hoardings and banners.

Speaking on the issue, Madhukar Pandey, joint commissioner of police, traffic, said, “We keep holding awareness campaigns at housing societies and through social media platforms. People themselves should be responsible and must not drive after drinking. We have identified black spots in the city where maximum fatal accidents occur and a multi-agency approach, in which BMC, PWD and traffic police, is being adopted.”

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:53 IST