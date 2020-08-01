66-year-old duped of ₹2 lakh in an online fraud

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:02 IST

Mahim police have booked an unknown person for duping a 66-year-old headmaster of a prominent Marathi school in Shivaji Park of ₹2 lakh.

According to the police, the complainant in last week of May received a call from a woman, claiming to be an executive from her bank’s credit card department.

“The complainant said the caller already knew her 16-digit credit card number and used it to gain her confidence. Under the pretext of extending the complainant’s credit limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, the caller obtained her other card details such as CVV number and the card’s expiry date,” said an officer.

Under the pretext of completing the procedure, the accused told the victim that the system would generate passwords to complete the process and the victim would have to share it to proceed with the process.

As per her instructions, the woman shared the passwords (OTPs). The amount was then deducted from her account. When inquired about it, the caller told her that it’s a part of the process and once her credit card’s limit is exceeded to ₹2 lakh she would get all her money back in her account, the police said.

In July first week when the complainant received her credit card’s statement, she realised that ₹2 lakh had not been credited back and the caller woman was a fraud.

The complainant then filed an online complaint and on Thursday registered an FIR at Mahim police station.

The police have begun the probe and are obtaining call details of the phone number used in the crime and also obtaining details of the fraudulent transactions from the concerned bank and e-wallet service provider.