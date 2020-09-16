e-paper
8 new deaths push Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra Police to 202

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:08 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

The number of Covid-19 fatalities in the Maharashtra Police breached the 200-mark after deaths of eight police personnel were reported from across the state. The toll in the state police force now stands at 202. In addition, 371 new cases were reported in the state police force in the past 24 hours.

According to police, the headquarters on Tuesday received reports of deaths of eight policemen due Covid-19 from Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Osmanabad and Nandurbar districts.

According to the details shared by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), the number of infections in the state police force is now 19,756, of which 15,830 have recovered and 3,724 personnel are undergoing treatment at various public, private hospitals and Covid care facilities.

Of the total 202 fatalities, 20 were police officers. “Most of the policemen who lost battle with Covid-19 had comorbidities such as diabetes, blood pressure. The fatality is higher in personnel of the 48-58 age group,” said a senior police officer.

In Mumbai Police, a total of 5,469 personnel tested positive and 75 have lost lives. Around 4,000 infected personnel have recovered.

In Ratnagiri, 55-year-old police sub-inspector Jyotiba Pachrekar, attached to the Wireless message department, died of Covid-19 on Monday night. Pachrekar was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital since September 11.

Thane City police recorded two fatalities with a 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector attached to Kalyan encroachment department succumbing on Monday and head constable Fajendra Mhadik of Kopri police station succumbing on Sunday.

In another fatality, sub inspector Bhagirath Nannavare, 57, of Jalgaon police died of the infection early on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital since September 6.

In Nandurbar, assistant sub inspector Deepal Fulpagare attached to Shahda police station also succumbed to the disease.

Head constable Rajendra Dhekle, 49, from Nashik City police also lost the battle. From Osmanabad, Tukaram Vaidya, 51, attached to Tahmanwadi police station, has died of the infection.

Mumbai and Sangli police also reported a death each.

