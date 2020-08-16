e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 97 booked for attending hookah and liquor party at Oshiwara

97 booked for attending hookah and liquor party at Oshiwara

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:48 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Oshiwara police on Sunday booked 97 people for allegedly conducting and attending a hookah party at a hotel at Jogeshwari (West). Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “Acting on a tip-off, we raided the Bombay Brute [Mughal Sheesha] at Link Road, Jogeshwari (West) and found 97 people violating social distancing norms while indulging in hookah and liquor party.”

According to police, there were a total of 65 men, 28 women patrons, one manager and three waiters present on the premise. The raid was conducted at 3.30am on Sunday.

“When we entered, loud music was on, and people were busy consuming liquor and hookahs. Some patrons were found dancing to the blaring music,” added Bangar.

All those present were booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 2 and 3 of the Pandemic Act.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In