A room filled with 275 plants: Thane biomedical engineer makes his green dream come true

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:26 IST

Thane resident Vijaykumar Katti, 60, brought home a potted plant 18 months ago, but it died within a few days. Undeterred by the initial defeat, the former technologist from Tata Memorial Hospital’s radiotherapy department learnt everything about safeguarding and growing plants at home.

“Taking care of a plant is not as simple as it looks. It requires dedicated effort and I set out to find what plants need,” said Katti, who began acquiring plants from around his residence and studied their requirements. While he started his work on plants at that time, the Covid-19-associated lockdown gave him enough time to achieve what he set out for.

Today, Katti, a social worker since 1993, has dedicated one room filled with 275 plants of seven different species in his two-bedroom flat at Balkum-Saket road, Thane. He has also set up a 3ftx6ft kitchen garden with over 25 species in his backyard, and consumes only home-grown vegetables.

Katti will open his project to public on Saturday which is Teacher’s Day. “This is an opportunity for me to share and express my knowledge and gratitude to my teachers, parents and guides who have supported me,” he said.

A 2015 study by Japanese and Korean researchers showed that plants help suppress psychological and physiological stress signals released by the nervous system. Taking care of them, however, is complicated. “There is a difference between putting up a plant for show, and actually monitoring its growth from a sapling. When the first plant died on me, I needed to learn about the correct temperature, moisture availability, need for adequate sunlight, water provision or correct soil content,” said Katti.

He started off by bringing home plants that were neglected or dried. “I was lucky that my family (wife and child) were willing to devote one room to nurturing these plants,” he said. The room has flowering plants as well decorative and high carbon-absorbing plants. It also has 17 bonsais created from cuttings plants found on the road.

Experts in urban rooftop greening said neglect and over-enthusiasm are the primary reasons why plants may not survive. “Most people ensure their efforts are not wasted by keeping a close watch, while others forget about them beyond visual pleasure. Some overwater their plants while others are unaware of which season to grow them,” said Monisha Narke, founder and CEO of RUR Greenlife. “A balance is always needed,” she said.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Katti was involved in disinfecting vehicles for the Thane road transport office and other government offices. “I came across farmers coming from Nashik who explained why their vegetables were immunity boosters. So I decided to put together my own kitchen garden with tomato, potato, onion, kadi patta, tea leaves, ginger, spinach etc. Four months on, I don’t need to depend on the local vegetable market anymore,” he said.

Therapists said the power of nature has a calming effect on mental health. “Caring for house plants requires more patience and a focused approach. We need to connect with nature before adopting a plant,” said Roshan Mansukhani, music therapist and counsellor.

Katti said not a single plant has died under his care over the past year. “With correct knowledge and attention to basic requirements, these plants have become my best friend. As I move into the latter stage of my life, this experiment, which requires zero investment and 100% engagement, is my way of giving something back to the environment,” he said.