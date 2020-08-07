e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / AAI redesigns air traffic routes at CSMIA

AAI redesigns air traffic routes at CSMIA

mumbai Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:37 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Taking cognisance of demands from the aviation industry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has redesigned air traffic routes for arrivals and departures at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). These newly redesigned air traffic control (ATC) routes, which will come into effect from September 10, are not only intended to standardise procedures and reduce the workload of pilots and ATC but also allow aircraft to burn less fuel that could lead to cheaper airfare.

The routes will be redesigned from 100 nautical miles (Nm) after take-off, and 100Nm before landing. The Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) supplement (number: 84/2020) issued by AAI has been made public on the authority’s website.

“This is the ideal time to implement redesigned procedures as air traffic is less due to Covid-19 related restrictions. It will allow senior air traffic controllers (ATCos) and pilots to test and practice operating/flying on these routes without much complexity,” said a senior air traffic controller.

Redesigning air traffic routes in India was first adopted for the Mumbai airport in 2006. At the time, a technology to redesign navigation- based routes was being introduced internationally. In view of the growing air traffic at the Mumbai airport - also among the busiest - it was the first to be introduced in India at CSMAI.

“Once these redesigned routes come into effect, the lateral profile of aircraft will remain the same as the older ones. But the altitude and speed restrictions of the aircraft will not only facilitate a smooth, orderly and efficient flow of air traffic but also enhance the capacity of airspace and help ATCos to maintain optimum spacing in between two arrivals [arriving aircraft],” said a Delhi-based ATC officer, requesting anonymity.

This implies that more aircraft will be able to land and take off in less time, thereby reducing the probability of holding an aircraft in the air before landing – a common scenario at Mumbai airport on regular days.

“When sudden disruptions occur at Mumbai airport due to bird hit or bad weather, the ATCos on duty have to manage the delay in take-offs and landing tactically, by asking the pilot to orbit in long patterns. But the new holding patterns designed in new routes will allow flights to hold in race-track patterns, which is a very comfortable and orderly method of absorbing delays,” said a senior AAI official.

After the promulgation of new routes, airlines will have to include the redesigned routes in the flight management system’s database of all the aircraft. Similarly, Mumbai ATC will have to replace the old routes with new ones in the ATC automation system.

“The pilots, flight planning, and ATC officers will have to undergo a familiarisation and training program before the new routes get implemented. That is why the procedures [62-page AIP document] are published around 45 days prior to the implementation,” explained the AAI official.

