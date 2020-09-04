e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Aarey Colony land-use: Maharashtra government’s stance on Metro Bhavan, car shed unclear

Aarey Colony land-use: Maharashtra government’s stance on Metro Bhavan, car shed unclear

mumbai Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:25 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

After declaring 600 acres in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony as a “reserved forest” on Wednesday, the state government has still not made its stance clear on the proposed Metro Bhavan on 2.03 hectares of Aarey and is yet to take a decision on shifting the proposed Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) car shed from Aarey. Environment activists, while welcoming the decision, reiterated that the Metro Bhavan and car shed must not be a part of Aarey.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking at constructing a ground-plus-27 floor Metro Bhavan, a command and control centre on 2.03 hectares in Aarey. The state had invited suggestions and objections, on the change in land-use from no-development zone to ‘Metro Bhavan and Metro Rail allied users’, in August 2019. Following which, it had received 2,563 objections on the notification.

AB Patil, deputy director, town planning said, “We had conducted the hearings online recently. The report will soon be sent to the state government.”

On Wednesday, the state used sections under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to notify 600 acres near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a reserve forest.

Milind Mhaiskar, principal secretary, revenue and forests said, “The 600 acres has been drawn in such a way that it does not include the planned infrastructure projects or any other structures. The adivasis who need to be rehabilitated will be compensated accordingly.” As per estimates, there are close to 2,000 tribal families in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and around 25,000 families in Aarey. For Metro-3, the state is said to be looking at options in Pahadi Goregaon but there has been no decision on it yet. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stalled the car-shed project in November 2019.

Stalin D, director, NGO Vanashakti, said, “It is a welcome decision as Aarey was not recognised as a forest in the past seven years. With regards to Metro Bhavan, it is a building which can be constructed in any part of the city. They do not need to enter Aarey.”

Zoru Bhathena, another environment activist from the Aarey Conservation group, said, “If the state is positively looking at shifting Metro-3 car shed from Aarey, it does not make sense to build a Metro Bhavan in Aarey. We will continue to fight to protect every parcel in Aarey.”

top news
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In