Access hierarchy around Mumbai’s Metro stations: Walking, cycling to be prioritised

mumbai Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:06 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
         

Covid-19 is radically changing the way people live, work and travel across cities. With walking and cycling gaining importance across global cities, Mumbai’s infrastructure proposals are also taking a few steps to prioritise non-motorised transport.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has created an “access hierarchy” for the upcoming metro stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to which, development and planning of access to metro stations will mean giving highest priority to pedestrians, cyclists, buses and shared-rickshaws followed by drop-off by private vehicles, two-wheelers and cars.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “World over, cities are giving more prominence to enabling walking and cycling infrastructure for commuters, especially during the pandemic. Our multi-modal integration plan around upcoming metro stations will also aim to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.”

The plan is a part of the multi-modal integration project being undertaken by the authority for all upcoming metro stations. As per which, a minimum of 500-meter radius around every station will be exclusive for last-mile users. It will include bus-bays, parking area, seating arrangement and cycle docks.

While MMRDA has already approved the plans for 30 metro stations of metro line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E), it has recently also invited proposals for planning and design of multi-modal integration around 17 stations of Metro 4 (Wadala-Kasarwadaval) and 4A (line 4 extension till Gaimukh).

While first and last-mile connectivity continues to be poor in the city, the authority is taking some steps in that direction. It recently launched an e-bike initiative in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to ease connectivity from the suburban stations of Bandra and Kurla to BKC.

