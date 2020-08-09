Act against accused in Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case: Shiv Sena MLA writes to Maharashtra home minister

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:16 IST

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday wrote to state home minister Anil Deshmukh, demanding action against the accused in the suicide case of architect Anvay Naik. In the letter to Deshmukh, Sarnaik wrote that the police should actively work to solve the suicide case of a “common man” just like it is working in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Naik, 53, and his mother Kumud, died by suicide in Alibaug two years ago. A suicide note, purportedly written by Naik, the managing director of Concorde Designs, said that a news channel editor and two others owed him ₹5.40 crore for some services rendered by the victim’s firm, and as they failed to repay him, he was compelled to take the extreme step.

In May, the state announced that the abetment to suicide case registered against the three people named in the note will be inquired into again by the state criminal investigation department (CID).

Sarnaik demanded that the prime accused in the case should be called for an inquiry and booked if there is any suspicion against him.

“The accused in the case is allegedly being protected by the police. Therefore, there should be complete transparency in the case and all information should be put before the people,” Sarnaik wrote.

“The government should act to give justice to architect Anvay Naik, who is a native of the state. Two months after announcing a CID probe, the government should give details of the development in the case to the family members of the victims. Like the developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are shared with the people through the media, I wish that as the home minister, you would do the same in this case too,” the Sena legislator wrote.