Actor Rhea Chakraborty alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister gave him banned drugs, files complaint with Mumbai Police

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:16 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly eight hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, as part of their probe into allegations of drug abuse in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Chakraborty also filed a complaint against Rajput’s sister on Monday, alleging she procured “unlawfully prescribed drugs” five days before Rajput died.

Chakraborty is an accused in the case of Rajput’s death. She lived with Rajput till June 8, when he allegedly asked her to leave following a disagreement. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His father, KK Singh, alleged Chakraborty had abetted Rajput’s suicide in a complaint filed in Patna on July 28. Subsequently, NCB is probing allegations of drug abuse in the case. So far, the agency has arrested nine people in connection with this case, including Chakraborty’s brother Showik.

On Monday, Chakraborty reached NCB’s office at 9.30am and left at 6pm, after being questioned for nearly eight hours.

Deputy director general, NCB, Ashok Jain said, “Rhea has been sent home after today’s inquiry and we have asked her to join again tomorrow. She has been cooperating with the investigation. We are verifying and examining the information that we are receiving from the accused.”

Chakraborty was questioned for nearly six hours on Sunday.

On Monday, Chakraborty also filed a complaint against Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

In her complaint, Chakraborty has alleged Dr Kumar’s prescription for Rajput contains medication prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe confirmed the receipt of the complaint.

Chakraborty’s legal counsel Satish Maneshinde said the six-page complaint was submitted to Bandra police station on Monday, to register a first information report against Priyanka and Dr Kumar.

The complaint states Rajput had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in addition to other mental health issues, and that he had “abruptly” stopped medication. It further alleges that Priyanka, who has no medical training, was sending Rajput medication, which Chakraborty discovered on June 8 after Rajput showed Chakraborty messages he had been exchanging with Priyanka.

Chakraborty said she and Rajput had a disagreement when Rajput insisted he would only take the medicines Priyanka was sending him. Rajput then allegedly told Chakraborty to leave the house on June 8 and told her his other sister, Meetu Singh, was coming to live with him. The complaint goes on to state that Chakraborty found some messages exchanged between Rajput and Priyanka Singh to be “extremely disturbing” because they indicated that Priyanka had sent Rajput “a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi”. The prescription was for “various medication controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act”, alleges the complaint. Chakraborty has also said in her complaint that the prescription may be forged as it claims Rajput to be a patient in Delhi even though he was in Mumbai at the time. The prescription also suggests Dr Kumar had prescribed medication to Rajput without any consultation as mandated by law.

Dr Kumar did not respond to HT’s calls or messages.