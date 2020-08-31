After battling Covid-19, Dharavi faces next challenge of economic revival

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:45 IST

After its success in flattening the Covid-19 curve, Dharavi, a densely populated in south-central Mumbai, is now staring at the next set of challenges – a collapsed economy and loss of livelihood for lakhs of its residents.

Dharavi, India’s largest slum area, has been a self-sufficient economic ecosystem thriving with the help of unorganised micro and small enterprises of leather, pottery, textile and artificial jewellery until the Covid-19 outbreak and country-wide lock down crippled the supply chains and took away the demand for such non-essential goods. Dharavi residents are largely daily wage earners and several live hand-to-mouth, with no savings to fall back on if they lose employment. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dharavi is home to 5,000 goods and services tax (GST) registered businesses, and over 15,000 un-registered businesses. It is considered a hub for international exports, with an estimated turnover of US$1 billion annually. Dharavi has a population of 6.53 lakh, which is estimated to be over 8.5 lakh due to unaccounted for migration. Organisations working to revive Dharavi’s economy post-lockdown estimate that over 60% of the businesses fail to restart post lockdown.

Many government and semi-government organisations are now working to restore Dharavi’s economy and revive business supply chains, explore alternate business options and learn new vocational skills. Rajendra Korde, a resident of Dharavi, managing trustee of Dharavi Foundation and secretary of the Peasants and Workers Party of India, said, “The employment situation is Dharavi is dire at present. At least one lakh people are out of jobs, and many businesses have been unable to get back on their feet post lockdown. We are introducing interventions that will help as many residents as possible to earn at least two meals a day.”

Korde, along with some non-government organisations (NGO), are helping residents learn vocational skills and find some temporary employment, until businesses in Dharavi get back on their feet.

Brinelle D’Souza, co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, who is also working in Dharavi, said, “Unemployment is a major issue. We have formed a committee to see what can be done in this regard, such as re-skilling the youth, to look at new opportunities in this Covid economy. They need to have niche skills to find employment in this economy. The group of activists working with residents are looking to tie up with the National Skill Development Corporation.”

Most residents of Dharavi do odd jobs such as working as house helps, accessorising clothing with buttons or embroidery, catering at parties, selling flowers, vegetables and fish and meat as hawkers, if they are not employed with a business. During lockdown, labourers, who did not go back home, took to other jobs to earn an income, such as housekeeping staff or security personnel in Covid hospitals, making masks, cleaning and sanitising toilets.

Avirath Shinde, a resident of Dharavi and a government contractor, said, “I employed the 20-odd labourers, who work with me to clean and sanitise community toilets in Dharavi and man the queues. That way I could keep paying them their salaries.”

Many labourers who returned home are now coming back to the city. Janardhan Pujari, who worked as a Dharavi tour guide for foreign tourists left for his family home in Mangaluru in May. He said, “My company was paying me half the salary, but only until September, so I decided to return home. Tourism will not start in Dharavi for another six to eight months.”

Many residents here continue to live on hand outs and food packets distributed by BMC and NGOs.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward with jurisdiction over Dharavi, said, “The government officially stopped distributing food packets and grocery packets, as per directives from the state government. But most residents of Dharavi do not have money to buy their own groceries. Many NGOs periodically step forward. We recently distributed 500 grocery packets with grains and cooking oil donated by an organisation. This keeps them going for now.”