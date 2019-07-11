After ‘FYJC seat sale’ claims, squad to monitor admissions in Maharashtra

After Opposition parties alleged corruption in how the minority quota is utilised for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions, the state education department on Wednesday announced a five-member flying squad that will monitor the overall admission process.

On June 25, in the state legislative council, Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde had alleged that three prominent, minority city colleges (KC, HR and Jai Hind Colleges) were selling a portion of the seats reserved for minorities (50%) to students from non-minority backgrounds.

The Opposition had also alleged that the corruption was enabled by the office of the deputy director of the state education department. State education minister Ashish Shelar had responded with the assurance that a flying squad will be formed.

The flying squad that was announced on Wednesday is led by the deputy director. An official from the education department said on condition of anonymity, “The admission process is conducted by the office of the deputy director and thus needs to have representation. The committee, however, has two other members from the FYJC admission committee, an education inspector and a representative of minority colleges. It will look at quota admissions and also ensure that regular admission rounds take place smoothly and in accordance with norms.”

Vaishali Bafna, from Pune-based think tank System Correcting Movement (SYSCOM), said the flying squad may not be enough to ensure a transparent admission process.

“Every year, such a flying squad is appointed by the government. We have seen that the squad ignores all the wrongdoings in the process as most members in the squad are government officials,” said Bafna.

The first merit list for FYJC admissions will be released on July 12. The education department released a general merit list on Friday, according to which over 1.85 lakh students have registered for admissions through regular admission rounds.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 00:18 IST