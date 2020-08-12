AI Express pilot Deepak Sathe cremated with state honours

mumbai

Wing Commander Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot-in-command of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister’s office said the funeral of the former IAF pilot, who was a resident of Chandivli, will be accorded full state honours.

“His life has been one that shall inspire many more young pilots to achieve the Sword of Honour and command over the skies,” a tweet from the chief minister’s office read

According to officials from the protocol department of the state government, the state honour was accorded as per the rules laid by the Central government.

“During the state funeral, mortal remains are draped in the national flag by the state police, followed by a gun salute as per their drill manual. The national flag is later handed over to the family. State does not have its own rules about the state funeral. We follow the laid procedure by the ministry of home affairs,” an official said.

According state honours is according to the discretion of the chief minister. State funerals were conferred earlier to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Vipassana guru Satyanarayan Goenka, religious leader Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin, poet Mangesh Padgaonkar, actor Sri Devi, among others in the recent past.

Tributes to Sathe were paid by members of parliament Poonam Mahajan, Priyanka Chaturvedi, member of legislative assembly Dilip Lande, councillor Ishwar Tawade, Harish Bhandirghe and mayor Kishori Padnekar.

A statement from the family read, “Deepak Sathe was a loving husband and caring father and we are deeply pained by his tragic demise. He was a family man and loved to spend time with family and friends whenever possible. He was a calm, composed, simple, and genuine person who persistently imbued happiness in people around him. He was friendly and warm with friends and acquaintances alike. He was careful and meticulous in his ways, and always pursued excellence. He instilled in the children the importance of an honest day’s work, and a good night’s sleep. He infused in us a love for sport and the outdoors, the inquisitiveness to try novel experiences and an enthusiasm to explore new lands and varied cuisine. He will remain in our hearts forever.’

The flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday, killing 18 people, including both pilots. Sathe’s body was flown into the city on Sunday