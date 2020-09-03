e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Airports to test international passengers for Covid-19 on pilot basis

mumbai Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:35 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
To allow international passengers to take domestic flights after landing at an Indian airport without institutional quarantine, the aviation ministry on Wednesday allowed entry airports to conduct the RT-PCR tests on passengers who have not undergone Covid-19 tests at least 96 hours before their departure from the foreign country.

According to the ministry, this will be done on pilot basis. A passenger will be allowed to take the onward domestic flight only if he/she tests negative.

The result will be given within eight hours and until then, the airport operator will make sure that passengers are made to sit in a place with basic facilities, including Wi-Fi, food and washrooms.

Sources said that both Mumbai and Delhi have prepared the awaiting lounge (area) in order to commence this facility.

HT tried to clarify from ministry of civil aviation if pilot basis meant that the facility would, as of now, be restricted to handful airports, however, a reply from the ministry was awaited till the time of going to press.

