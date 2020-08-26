Ajit must respond to Congress legislators’ claims over funds: Sena

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:09 IST

In a move to corner Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on the issue of unequal distribution of development funds, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in Saamana, said the state finance minister must respond to the allegations of Congress legislators.

In the past, Shiv Sena legislators have voiced their disappointment to chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over unavailability of funds for their constituencies. They have alleged that NCP legislators get priority over legislators from the two other parties.

Speaking to the media, Sena MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut told reporters that although Pawar is the finance minister, the three parties within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi can sit together to resolve the issue. Raut said that earlier Thorat and senior Congress minister Ashok Chavan have spoken to the chief minister about the distribution of funds. “Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat called me and said that Congress MLAs are unhappy with unequal distribution of funds. He said it is important that funds are distributed equally as this is a three-party government. I think the stand he has taken is appropriate. At the end of the day, when a legislator develops his constituency, it leads to the development of the state…,” Raut told reporters.

In an editorial in Saamana, the party had said, “Congress leaders say that the NCP gets more importance in the government and that the NCP has taken more of the development funds. What do we say on this? Finance minister Ajit Pawar alone can respond to these allegations.”

Meanwhile, Congress’s Jalna MLA Kailash Gorantyal threatened to go on a hunger strike over constituency development funds. He has claimed that he has the support of 10 other Congress legislators, who he has not named. However, Pawar reportedly spoke to Gorantyal on Tuesday and the legislator has decided to call off his protest.

The Sena also took a dim view of the 11 Congress legislators from Maharashtra protesting against the government and said that it is akin to raising questions against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who supported to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

.