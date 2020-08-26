All legislators to take RT-PCR tests ahead of monsoon session

mumbai

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:20 IST

Amid the Covid pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests of all legislators for the monsoon session, starting September 7. Only those with a negative report will be allowed to attend the session, which will be conducted following social distancing norms. In a first, legislators will also be seen sitting in galleries reserved for visitors and students.

After being deferred twice, the business advisory committee (BAC) of the state legislature approved a session of two days, from the usual two-three weeks. Legislators can attend the proceedings, but amid several restrictions, officials said.

The first condition is to get the RT-PCR test done on September 6. “We have decided to follow all social distancing norms while holding the proceedings. Seating arrangement of the legislators is going to be changed and some will be made to sit in galleries reserved for students and visitors,” said an official from the state legislature.

All of them will be provided a kit with a face shield, mask, hand gloves, sanitiser, etc. Further, their personal secretaries will not be allowed to enter the legislature building. Separate arrangements will be made on the premises for their secretaries and drivers. However, one secretary from the staff of each minister will be allowed to enter the building, the official said.

Legislators having co-morbidities will be asked to decide whether they want to attend the proceedings or not. Group leaders have been asked to speak with these legislators, he added.

“Earlier, there were plans to conduct online session. The session is now only for two days, so it makes no sense to hold a hybrid session,” said another official. A hybrid session allows legislators to attend the proceedings through video-conferencing, even using their smartphones. Supplementary demands and seven bills will be tabled during the session apart from appropriation bill and unstarred questions.