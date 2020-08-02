e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative; Abhishek still in hospital

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative; Abhishek still in hospital

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, 77, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11, along with his actor-son Abhishek, 44, after testing positive for Covid-19, returned home on Sunday.

Expressing gratitude to well-wishers, Abhishek on Sunday tweeted, “My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

Sources at the hospital said Abhishek was stable and would be discharged by Wednesday.

Updating about his health, Abhishek tweeted, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.

On returning to his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, Amitabh tweeted, “I have tested COVID - (negative) have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF.. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

The 77-year-old Bollywood actor was in hospital for 21 days. On July 12, Abhishek’s actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and daughter Aaradhya, 8, also tested positive. They were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 17 and discharged on July 27.

