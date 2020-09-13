Andheri, Vile Parle have most active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at 2.8K

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:17 IST

Andheri, Vile Parle and Borivli, all in the western suburbs, have the most active Covid-19 cases in the city, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. Andheri and Vile Parle have 2,824 active infections, followed by Borivli at 1,972; Kandivli, Ghatkopar, Mulund at over 1,200; Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim at 1,172 and Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, parts of Vikhroli at 1,173, data revealed.

According to BMC officials, Andheri and Vile Parle’s tally is due to the areas being near the airport, where there is higher risk of the virus’ spread owing to movement of people. Previous data had also revealed that Andheri had seen the most number of citizens fined for not wearing a mask in public places.

In case of Borivli, Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner, R Central ward (which covers Borivli), said, “We are at the peak currently and most cases are coming from high-rises, compared to slums. The reason behind the increase in cases is that we are conducting around 1,000 tests daily and also the relaxations in lockdown measures have resulted in a spike in active infections.”

Kapse added, “We are also seeing a trend wherein those testing positive and are home-isolating themselves also see their family members infected when they are tested within 14 days. But we are taking all precautions, and whichever housing societies have multiple active cases, we are sealing them completely, instead of sealing just the floor.”

For south Mumbai, D ward, which covers Malabar Hill, Grant Road, Chowpatty, has 1,185 active cases, compared to other areas of south Mumbai having fewer than 600 active cases. A ward, which covers Churchgate, Colaba and CST, has 514 active cases, followed by B ward, covering Dongri, Pydhonie which has the lowest number — 176. C ward, covering Marine Lines, Kalbadevi, has 263 active cases.

The city’s Covid-19 case tally was 165,306, including 27,642 active cases, as of Friday. The breakup of active cases is available for 157,662 total cases, of which 22,927 are active ones. As per the data, more than 50% of the cases are from 10 of the 24 administrative wards in the city, which includes the above mentioned areas.

The number of active cases in the city has started rising in the city since the past 10 days as the number of tests has increased in the city. Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT on September 6 that, “For the next 30 days, the city will report around 2,000 cases daily as the BMC is scaling up tests to between 12,000 and 14,000, up from around 9,000 tests daily in the last week of August.” This increase in the daily cases has also resulted in an increase of active cases in the city. Active cases are at a two-month high, as per the BMC data.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant, said, “BMC has to analyse the trend and start stricter containment measures in the areas where active cases are rising since the past 10 days. We should consider sealing entire buildings from these areas, instead of only floors.”

Meanwhile, as per BMC’s data, there are 7,217 sealed areas in the city, consisting 2.4 lakh households and a population of around 8.6 lakh, followed by 542 containment zones, including slums and chawls, covering 7.8 lakh households and a population of around 34 lakh.