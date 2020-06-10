Architecture students oppose plan to hold exams online

mumbai

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:02 IST

Days after the Council of Architecture (CoA) requested the Maharashtra government to allow architecture colleges to conduct final-year examinations online, students have raised objections with the state education department on the decision.

Many Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) students are worried that conducting exams online will not be possible, especially for students in rural Maharashtra. Additionally, any further delay in the process means a delay in receiving course certificates, which could harm their prospects.

“BArch is a five-year course and students have already cleared nine semesters as well as the internals for the current semester. CoA’s insistence on the written exam is baseless,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

While chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on May 31 that all final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will be promoted based on their performance in previous semesters, the state government received a letter from CoA to exempt final-year architecture students from the same.

In the letter, CoA has highlighted how in the current semester (final year), the council can’t ignore thesis-related exams and activities for students. “BArch is distinct from other courses as the full semester is devoted to thesis and assessment/juries/exams occurring in the final year. This forms a critical part of the course, in shaping and evaluating the performance, creativity, and design skills of the students,” stated the letter.

Students, however, have now approached the state government, to ask that the exams not be held online because many students belong to rural Maharashtra, there are insufficient or no internet facilities in place. “What’s worse is that the delay is also affecting our prospects, including higher education and jobs. We request the government to promote all students based on their previous semester performance and provide us with course passing certificates,” said another student.

While director of the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) was not reachable, a senior official from the department said they are waiting to hear from the state government before taking a decision on final-year exams.