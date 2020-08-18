e-paper
Artist makes Ganesh idols with in-built hand sanitisers ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Artist makes Ganesh idols with in-built hand sanitisers ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ghatkopar-based artist has created Ganesh idols that dispense hand sanitisers automatically once you place your hand under the dispenser.

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The artists has created Ganesh idols with hand sanitiser dispenser.
The artists has created Ganesh idols with hand sanitiser dispenser. (ANI photo)
         

As Covid-19 cases across the country continue to rise and people slowly become accustomed to the new normal, an artist in Mumbai has come up with an innovative idea right ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Ghatkopar-based artist has created Ganesh idols that dispense hand sanitisers automatically once you place your hand under the dispenser.

“Covid-19 is still here, so I have made idols that dispense sanitiser,” the man told ANI. 

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6-lakh mark on Monday with the addition of 8,493 fresh cases, the state health department had said. Every year, devotees, especially in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, carry out processions while bringing the idols home and during immersions.

However, with the ongoing pandemic, this year it is not allowed as people need to follow social distancing rules as a precaution against Covid-19 outbreak. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up seven-eight collection units in every administrative ward during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls on August 22.

The units will be set up to prevent devotees from carrying out any procession or to avoid crowding during the immersion process.

