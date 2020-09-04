e-paper
As state eases lockdown restrictions, 14,600 travel on outstation trains in Maharashtra

As state eases lockdown restrictions, 14,600 travel on outstation trains in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:15 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

Mumbai Around 14,600 passengers travelled within Maharashtra on outstation trains on Wednesday after the Central Railway and Western Railway permitted the trains to halt at stations within the state. Of these, 8,501 tickets were booked for services operated by the Central Railway.

The decision to permit the outstation trains to operate was taken after the state government permitted inter-district movement as a part of its unlock guidelines.

