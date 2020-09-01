Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Mumbai to be shifted from hospitals to vacant jumbo centres; experts says move will benefit mental health

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:18 IST

In a bid to facilitate the speedy recovery of Covid-19 patients by providing them a better and relaxing environment for recovery, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shift asymptomatic patients from hospitals to jumbo facilities.

Currently, 69% Covid-19 patients in the city are asymptomatic, while 31% are symptomatic. During the course of treatment, symptomatic patients often turn asymptomatic, but have to continue hospitalisation till the virus in the body is neutralised. However, the prolonged hospital stay can often lead to anxiety among patients who are in isolation, said doctors.

Dr Avinash De Sousa, consultant psychiatrist and editor of Indian Journal of Mental Health, said, “Staying alone in isolation for days takes a toll on mental health. It leads to the development of anxiety and sadness, which is also experienced post-recovery. So referring patients to jumbo centres is reasonable, as patients can mingle with each other and share their feelings.”

Health experts said the incubation period of the Sars-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 –ranges from one to 12 days, which can also extend to 14 days. However, after 10 days, the virulence of the infection decreases, thereby limiting the chances of transmission.

“It is learnt that most of the Covid-19 patients become asymptomatic after 10 days of their admission to a health facility, which means they cannot spread infection. Currently, most jumbo facilities are also vacant. A change in ambience – from being in isolation to being in the company of other asymptomatic patients – may contribute to faster recovery and mental stability during treatment,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, adding that the patients will be engaged in various activities at the jumbo centres.

Until Sunday, 116,351 recovered patients have been discharged from city’s hospitals since March. There are 20,325 active cases in the city now.