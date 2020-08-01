At 2.04 lakh, July topped in Covid tests in city: BMC data

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:16 IST

The city saw a rise in Covid testing in July, with 2.04 lakh samples being tested, compared to 1.32 lakh in June and 1.2 lakh in May, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of average daily tests, too, went up to 6,600 in July, from 4,422 in June and 3,872 in May. The overall positivity rate has gone up to 21% as of July 31, from 20% on June 1 and 9% on May 1. As of July 31, Mumbai had conducted 5.37 lakh tests.

BMC started to screen fliers at the airport since January 18. The first test was conducted on February 3 and first positive case was reported on March 11.

The one-lakh-testing-mark was crossed on May 6, two lakh on June 1, three lakh on June 24, four lakh on July 14 and five lakh on Wednesday. Although Mumbai’s testing has increased, it is lower compared to Delhi, which has carried out 10.13 lakh tests until July 30.

In May, BMC had conducted over 1 lakh tests, of which around 31,000 were positive. In June, around 36,500 cases were detected against around 1.20 lakh tests. In July, Mumbai recorded around 35,000 cases from around 2 lakh tests.

According to BMC officials, the testing numbers have gone up owing to usage of rapid antigen kits and liberalised testing policy. The civic body last month procured 1 lakh rapid antigen kits, which give results in 30 minutes. Further, on July 7, BMC liberalised testing policy allowing any citizen to and get tested without the prescription of any medical practitioner

A BMC official said, “In the first half of July, we were testing 5,000-7,000 samples. However, in the second half of July, we tested 7,000-11,000 samples a day. This was possible due to aggressive usage of rapid antigen kits, and liberalised testing policy.”

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner of BMC, had last week told HT that of the total tests being conducted daily, 30-35% are conducted using rapid antigen kits.

Siddarth Paliwal, a private health consultant, said, “The more samples we test, the earlier we will detect those having Covid-19. Early detection will also help bring down the fatality rate, which is over 5% in Mumbai. Also, BMC should undertake sero survey on a larger scale in locations such as Dharavi, Worli, Chembur, Deonar and parts of central Mumbai that were earlier hot spots. This will give a better understanding for tracing and testing strategy.”

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,047 fresh cases and 45 new deaths, taking the city’s case tally to 115,331 and toll to 6,398.

The number of discharged patients in Mumbai was 87,906, with a recovery rate of 76.22%, and active cases stood at 20,731. The fatality rate was 5.54%, and doubling rate 77 days.

Dharavi, an earlier hot spot, recorded only four new cases on Saturday, bringing the area’s count to 2,560, of which 2,235 have been discharged.