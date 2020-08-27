At Sonia meet, Thackeray urges non-BJP CMs to unite

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:39 IST

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to CMs of all non-BJP governments to join hands to push their demands before the Central government and safeguard the federal structure accorded in the Constitution.

Thackeray, who along with six other CMs participated in a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, also pressed for the reconsideration of GST regime.

Apart from Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy also participated in the video conference which lasted for around two hours.

The meeting was convened to discuss the pendency of GST compensation and the stand to be taken on Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Thackeray said it is the time to revisit the implementation of GST regime by comparing it with the older one. “The compensation to be given to states under GST regime is piling up day by day, making it difficult to meet the expenditure. It is time to reconsider if the older regime was better or there should be via media between the two regimes. If there are any lacunae in the new system, they should be rectified (by the Centre),” he said.

He further said that they should come together and fight in the interest of the people from their respective states. Thackeray said that if the prime minister has been elected by the people, they too are the elected representatives of the people and that the mandate should be respected (by the Centre). “(Former prime minister) Rajiv Gandhi brought Panchayat Raj with the intention of decentralising the power. If somebody wants it to be centralised again, there would be no meaning to the existence of the state governments. We will not allow anybody to hijack our right which was been given to us by the federal structure accorded in the Constitution by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is our right in democracy and we should safeguard it,” he said.

Thackeray reiterated that conducting final-year exams was not possible when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in the state. He added that the state government has decided to pass the students by giving them aggregate marks on the basis of the average from earlier semesters and if students want to appear for exams, they will be given an opportunity.

Appealing other CMs who attended the meeting to decide whether to fight back (to safeguard the rights of the states), Thackeray said they need to firmly stand together. “We have been fighting for the rights of the people who have elected us. The people electing us are the same voters who elect the prime minister, and it is our duty to safeguard their interest. We can fight the attempt to suppress us if we stand together unitedly,” he said.