Auto driver held for molesting, stabbing minor in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:25 IST

A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday by Kurar police for molesting and attempting to kill a 16-year-old minor.

According to Kurar police, the auto driver accosted her while she was on her way to the market and proposed her. When she refused, the auto driver molested her. When the minor started shouting for help, he took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her three to four times, said an officer.

The minor in her statement told police that she had accepted his proposal a month back. But after she got to know that he was addicted to alcohol and drugs, she asked him to quit. But when he did not give up on his habits, she broke up with him.

On Thursday, when the incident took place, the locals tried to help the minor. “But the auto driver flashed his knife towards them, and also injured himself,” said Balasaheb Salunke, senior police inspector at Kurar police station.

“People somehow caught him and contacted police. We reached there and rushed them to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment,” said Salunkhe.

At Shatabdi Hospital, the accused was given first aid. “The accused later requested to use the toilet, so the constable allowed him. When the constable saw him trying to escape, he broke a washbasin and attacked him with it. But he was overpowered and arrested,” said Salunkhe.

The constable Sagar Bhosle suffered seven stitches on his hand in the incident, added Salunke.

The auto driver has been booked under sections 307(attempt to murder), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (molestation), 354D (stalking), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 37(1), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

And another case was registered against him for attacking a policeman under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of Indian Penal Code at Kandivli police station.